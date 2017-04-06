A pair of major motor vehicle accidents that occurred at around the same time Easter Sunday in Lowndes ...

A local teen’s music video has earned her a chance to perform live in Music City USA. Kalee ...

Industrious volunteers from across Butler County and beyond have stepped up. They’ve opened up their sewing machines, fished ...

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be available for Butler County residents tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21. From 10 ...

Encompass Home Health and Hospice of Greenville hosted a free grab-and-go lunch last Wednesday at its offices on the Greenville Bypass for first responders and ...

A new sensory room is open and ready to go at W.O. Parmer Elementary School in Greenville. The school welcomed visitors on Tuesday, offering the ...

Luverne Crenshaw County volunteers making masks to fill need Local citizens with a flair for sewing and a desire to protect others have joined together to help bridge the gap created by the COVID-19 ...

Greenville LBWCC Donates Personal Protective Equipment to local responders Lurleen B. Wallace Community College recently submitted a detailed Inventory of Disposable Medical Supplies and Ventilators used in the College’s simulated healthcare programs to the Alabama Community ...

Records April 6-12 The following incidents were recorded by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office between April 6-12: April 6 Georgiana, theft of property first degree. Greenville, criminal mischief ...

Arrests April 6-12 The following individuals were booked into the Butler County Correctional Facility between April 6 and April 12: April 6 Tatyanna S. Musgrove, 21, Opp, probation ...

News Storms kill across South, do little damage in Butler, Lowndes counties A series of violent storms swept through a wide patch of southern states, including Alabama on Easter Sunday, but left little damage locally. The storms ...

Georgiana Georgiana nursing home employee positive for COVID-19 As the state’s coronavirus case numbers continue to rise, a Georgiana nursing home employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Joe Perkins, a spokesman for NHS ...

Georgiana Strong storms expected; State of Emergency issued Strong storms are expected to move into the region later this evening. Butler, Crenshaw and Lowndes counties have been moved into the “moderate” risk category ...

Luverne Crenshaw County storm shelters open for severe Easter weather Crenshaw County and nearly the entire state of Alabama will face a likely severe weather threat on Easter Sunday. According to data released by the ...

Greenville Nursing NYC: Greenville RNs fight coronavirus in Big Apple Two of Greenville’s medical professionals have chosen to leave their comfort zones behind and provide support in one of America’s frontline battlegrounds of the COVID-19 ...

Georgiana BCSS feeding program continues, closure plans released As directed by Gov. Kay Ivey, Butler County School System will implement a plan to complete the 2019-20 school year using alternate methods of instruction. ...

News Civil Rights Weekend in Lowndes postponed until later date Organizers have announced that the 2020 Civil Rights Weekend slated for late April is being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. In an email sent late ...

Records March 30-April 5 The following incidents were recorded by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office between March 30-April 5: April 1 McKenzie, harassment April 2 Georgiana, domestic violence third ...

Arrests March 30-April 5 The following individuals were booked into the Butler County Correctional Facility between March 30-April 5: March 30 De’eric Quayshawn Powell, Greenville, attempted murder x3, discharging ...

Georgiana Curfews begin at 10 p.m. Friday; state orders Stay at Home The City of Greenville and Butler County are only a few hours away from the first night of recently enacted curfews issued amid the COVID-19 ...

Georgiana Butler County curfew enacted, begins at 10 p.m. April 3 The Butler County Commission held a meeting via teleconference at 4:30 p.m. today, Thursday, April 2, to discuss ways to assist in eliminating the spread ...

Greenville Greenville imposes COVID-19 curfew until further notice The spread of COVID-19 has continued statewide over the last two and a half weeks and shows no signs of slowing down. As of 2:30 ...

News Covington County physician recovering from COVID-19 urges common sense A local physician who is recovering from the novel coronavirus sweeping the nation is urging local residents not to panic, and to take basic precautions ...

Arrests March 23-29 The following individuals were booked into the Butler County Correctional Facility between March 23-29: March 26 Roger Lee Doyle, 34, Andalusia, theft of property 1st, ...

News March 23-29 The following incidents were recorded by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office between March 23-29: March 24 Greenville, unauthorized use of an automobile — no force. ...

Greenville UPDATED: Greenville shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 behind bars UPDATED: Monday, March 20, 11:32 a.m. According to Greenville Police Department Chief Justin Lovvorn, Antuwan Thompson, the third suspect wanted in connection with Sunday’s murder, ...

Greenville Greenville shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 jailed, third suspect at large A Sunday afternoon shooting has left a Greenville man dead, two suspects in behind bars and police searching for a third man considered “armed and ...

Greenville One injured in Greenville gas station shooting One person was injured and several others are in custody following a shooting in Greenville Sunday afternoon. Greenville Police Department Chief Justin Lovvorn said officers ...

Georgiana Club breathes new life into Rose Memorial Library It began more than 90 years ago, in a Georgiana house donated by local businessman Thaddeus Rose. Today, Rose Memorial Library has a new life ...

Georgiana Gov. orders ‘non-essential’ businesses closed until April 17 Following the March 26 announcement that all Alabama public school buildings would close for the remainder of the current school year, Governor Kay Ivey has ...

Georgiana Gov. Ivey announces public schools to close for remainder of year, pursue ‘alternate’ education methods Gov. Kay Ivey joined with Superintendent Eric Mackey and state health officer Scott Harris to announce stricter measures in the fight against COVID-19. Ivey began ...