April 27, 2020

COVID-19 testing set in Butler County on April 21

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be available for Butler County residents tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21. From 10 ... Read more | Add your comment

‘Sewing a fine seam’: Mask makers make difference

Industrious volunteers from across Butler County and beyond have stepped up. They’ve opened up their sewing machines, fished ... Read more | Add your comment

Teenager’s video earns her preliminary victory

A local teen’s music video has earned her a chance to perform live in Music City USA. Kalee ... Read more | Add your comment

Sunday accidents kill former NFL player, injure others

A pair of major motor vehicle accidents that occurred at around the same time Easter Sunday in Lowndes ... Read more | Add your comment

Schools

Sensory room to assist W.O. Parmer students

A new sensory room is open and ready to go at W.O. Parmer Elementary School in Greenville. The school welcomed visitors on Tuesday, offering the ... Read more | Add your comment

by Matt Hutcheson.

Greenville

Encompass holds first responders luncheon

Encompass Home Health and Hospice of Greenville hosted a free grab-and-go lunch last Wednesday at its offices on the Greenville Bypass for first responders and ... Read more | Add your comment

by Mark Rogers.

Luverne

Crenshaw County volunteers making masks to fill need

Local citizens with a flair for sewing and a desire to protect others have joined together to help bridge the gap created by the COVID-19 ... Read more

by Angie Long, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 8:55 am

Greenville

LBWCC Donates Personal Protective Equipment to local responders

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College recently submitted a detailed Inventory of Disposable Medical Supplies and Ventilators used in the College’s simulated healthcare programs to the Alabama Community ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 1:23 pm

Records

April 6-12

The following incidents were recorded by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office between April 6-12: April 6 Georgiana, theft of property first degree. Greenville, criminal mischief ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:15 am

Arrests

April 6-12

The following individuals were booked into the Butler County Correctional Facility between April 6 and April 12: April 6 Tatyanna S. Musgrove, 21, Opp, probation ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:00 am

News

Storms kill across South, do little damage in Butler, Lowndes counties

A series of violent storms swept through a wide patch of southern states, including Alabama on Easter Sunday, but left little damage locally. The storms ... Read more

by Mark Rogers, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 9:00 am

Georgiana

Georgiana nursing home employee positive for COVID-19

As the state’s coronavirus case numbers continue to rise, a Georgiana nursing home employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Joe Perkins, a spokesman for NHS ... Read more

by Mark Rogers, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 8:30 am

Georgiana

Strong storms expected; State of Emergency issued

Strong storms are expected to move into the region later this evening. Butler, Crenshaw and Lowndes counties have been moved into the “moderate” risk category ... Read more

by Mark Rogers, Sunday, April 12, 2020 3:55 pm

Luverne

Crenshaw County storm shelters open for severe Easter weather

Crenshaw County and nearly the entire state of Alabama will face a likely severe weather threat on Easter Sunday. According to data released by the ... Read more

by Matt Hutcheson, Saturday, April 11, 2020 2:55 pm

Greenville

Nursing NYC: Greenville RNs fight coronavirus in Big Apple

Two of Greenville’s medical professionals have chosen to leave their comfort zones behind and provide support in one of America’s frontline battlegrounds of the COVID-19 ... Read more

by Angie Long, Thursday, April 9, 2020 4:30 pm

Georgiana

BCSS feeding program continues, closure plans released

As directed by Gov. Kay Ivey, Butler County School System will implement a plan to complete the 2019-20 school year using alternate methods of instruction. ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Thursday, April 9, 2020 9:35 am

News

Civil Rights Weekend in Lowndes postponed until later date

Organizers have announced that the 2020 Civil Rights Weekend slated for late April is being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. In an email sent late ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 12:00 pm

Records

March 30-April 5

The following incidents were recorded by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office between March 30-April 5: April 1 McKenzie, harassment April 2 Georgiana, domestic violence third ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 10:15 am

Arrests

March 30-April 5

The following individuals were booked into the Butler County Correctional Facility between March 30-April 5: March 30 De’eric Quayshawn Powell, Greenville, attempted murder x3, discharging ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 10:00 am

Georgiana

Curfews begin at 10 p.m. Friday; state orders Stay at Home

The City of Greenville and Butler County are only a few hours away from the first night of recently enacted curfews issued amid the COVID-19 ... Read more

by Adam Prestridge, Friday, April 3, 2020 5:46 pm

Georgiana

Butler County curfew enacted, begins at 10 p.m. April 3

The Butler County Commission held a meeting via teleconference at 4:30 p.m. today, Thursday, April 2, to discuss ways to assist in eliminating the spread ... Read more

by Adam Prestridge, Thursday, April 2, 2020 4:53 pm

Greenville

Greenville imposes COVID-19 curfew until further notice

The spread of COVID-19 has continued statewide over the last two and a half weeks and shows no signs of slowing down. As of 2:30 ... Read more

by Adam Prestridge, Thursday, April 2, 2020 2:50 pm

News

Covington County physician recovering from COVID-19 urges common sense

A local physician who is recovering from the novel coronavirus sweeping the nation is urging local residents not to panic, and to take basic precautions ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 12:00 pm

Arrests

March 23-29

The following individuals were booked into the Butler County Correctional Facility between March 23-29: March 26 Roger Lee Doyle, 34, Andalusia, theft of property 1st, ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 10:00 am

News

March 23-29

The following incidents were recorded by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office between March 23-29: March 24 Greenville, unauthorized use of an automobile — no force. ... Read more

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 10:00 am

Greenville

UPDATED: Greenville shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 behind bars

UPDATED: Monday, March 20, 11:32 a.m. According to Greenville Police Department Chief Justin Lovvorn, Antuwan Thompson, the third suspect wanted in connection with Sunday’s murder, ... Read more

by Mark Rogers, Monday, March 30, 2020 11:32 am

Greenville

Greenville shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 jailed, third suspect at large

A Sunday afternoon shooting has left a Greenville man dead, two suspects in behind bars and police searching for a third man considered “armed and ... Read more

by Mark Rogers, Monday, March 30, 2020 8:56 am

Greenville

One injured in Greenville gas station shooting

One person was injured and several others are in custody following a shooting in Greenville Sunday afternoon. Greenville Police Department Chief Justin Lovvorn said officers ... Read more

by Mark Rogers, Sunday, March 29, 2020 7:43 pm

Georgiana

Club breathes new life into Rose Memorial Library

It began more than 90 years ago, in a Georgiana house donated by local businessman Thaddeus Rose. Today, Rose Memorial Library has a new life ... Read more

by Angie Long, Saturday, March 28, 2020 12:00 pm

Georgiana

Gov. orders ‘non-essential’ businesses closed until April 17

Following the March 26 announcement that all Alabama public school buildings would close for the remainder of the current school year, Governor Kay Ivey has ... Read more

by Matt Hutcheson, Friday, March 27, 2020 12:13 pm

Georgiana

Gov. Ivey announces public schools to close for remainder of year, pursue ‘alternate’ education methods

Gov. Kay Ivey joined with Superintendent Eric Mackey and state health officer Scott Harris to announce stricter measures in the fight against COVID-19. Ivey began ... Read more

by Matt Hutcheson, Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:34 pm

