Crenshaw County volunteers making masks to fill need Local citizens with a flair for sewing and a desire to protect others have joined together to help bridge the gap created by the COVID-19 ... Read more

LBWCC Donates Personal Protective Equipment to local responders Lurleen B. Wallace Community College recently submitted a detailed Inventory of Disposable Medical Supplies and Ventilators used in the College’s simulated healthcare programs to the Alabama Community ... Read more

‘Sewing a fine seam’: Mask makers make difference Industrious volunteers from across Butler County and beyond have stepped up. They’ve opened up their sewing machines, fished out their fabric and elastic and honed ... Read more

Strong storms expected; State of Emergency issued Strong storms are expected to move into the region later this evening. Butler, Crenshaw and Lowndes counties have been moved into the “moderate” risk category ... Read more

Crenshaw County storm shelters open for severe Easter weather Crenshaw County and nearly the entire state of Alabama will face a likely severe weather threat on Easter Sunday. According to data released by the ... Read more

Crenshaw Community Hospital reports first county COVID-19 case The Crenshaw Community Hospital released a statement regarding the first positive COVID-19 case in Crenshaw County on March 26. The full release is below. “Keeping ... Read more

Journal office temporarily closed due to COVID-19 The Luverne Journal announced it is temporarily closing its office Monday in response to guidelines issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the ... Read more

Luverne Mayor Ed Beasley releases statement on COVID-19 The United States is facing a crisis situation. While we in Luverne have not had to deal directly with the COVID-19 Virus, we believe it ... Read more

Primary Runoff postponed until July 14 due to COVID-19 Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday morning that the state’s Primary Runoff Election would be held on July 14, due to the concerns surrounding the COVID-19 ... Read more